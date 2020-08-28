Stow leads Barberton 2-0 in third quarter; suspended game to be completed Saturday

Zach Bush

USA Today Network Ohio correspondent

On a water-soaked night, the Barberton and Stow football teams had the cards stacked against them: modified rules and regulations due to COVID-19, awful playing conditions, and two weather delays, the second of which causing the game to be called for the night.

Play was suspended with 8:14 to go in the third quarter, with the visiting Bulldogs of leading the Magics by an unusual score of 2-0. The game is scheduled to be completed at 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Welcome to high school football in 2020.

The first half was a sloppy affair, with both sides combining for a total of 12 fumbles/bad snaps due to the rain-slickened football.

That included three fumbles recovered by the defense, along with a Bulldogs punt attempt muffed and downed at the 22-yard line.

However, the most costly error due to the slippery conditions came with 37 seconds to go in the half, when Barberton’s punt attempt from their own 9-yard line went awry after the long snapper sent the ball flying over the punter and into the end zone for a safety, giving Stow 2-0 advantage heading into the shortened halftime.

After the opening kickoff was delayed by approximately 45 minutes due to violent storming, the game was ultimately called for the night less than four minutes into the second half when officials spotted lightning for the second time.