Kent Weeklies

North Royalton defeated Cuyahoga Falls in varsity volleyball play on Wednesday, August 26.

The scores were 25-19, 25-19, 25-15.

Hope Cuppett led the Tigers with nine killds, while Kaelyn Staples added six kills and 13 digs. Braylon Arsenault finished with 2 blocks, while Katie Carrell had 16 digs and Kourtney Page had 18 assists.