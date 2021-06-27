Letter to the Editor: Voting 'remains most effective method' of term limits

Kent Weeklies

Proposed legislation to limit the terms of office for elected members of Hudson's government is being addressed by city council. A little history of "terms limits" in the U.S. may help Hudson voters understand the pros and cons of such legislation.

In the 1990s under the Republican "Contract With America," term limitation to establish a citizen legislature was proposed but was the only feature of that plan that was rejected. Supporters say that it will oust career politicians who have lost touch with their constituents. Opponents say that it denigrates the value of experience by eliminating the small corps of experienced legislators who provide the institutional memory; would increase the power of bureaucrats, staffers, and lobbyists; and it would deprive voters of their democratic right to choose the person they want to represent them.

Although the U.S. Supreme Court rejected term limits for Congress, many states and cities across the U.S. have imposed term limits for state and municipal offices. However, states that have term limits are experiencing some adverse effects. It is difficult for anyone to become a true leader in a short period of time, and it takes time for the newly elected to grasp information and background on issues in order to become effective legislators. Therefore, voting remains the most effective method of limiting terms by voting the incumbent out of office.

Democracy is a system of government in which the ultimate political authority is vested in the people (not the government). A workable democracy requires an educated and responsible population, some social cohesion and consensus. It demands an acceptance of democratic "rules of the game" which includes fair and frequent elections. It takes engagement with, and an understanding of, the system by its citizens. It is messy, hard work, time consuming, constantly evolving and never perfect. But democracy is the system that we have and why we all need to be engaged to make it work for all. I urge the citizens of Hudson to pay attention and to understand how term limits could effect us now and for generations to come.

Kathy Battaglia, Hudson