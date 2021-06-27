Letter to the Editor: Asks for 'mutually respectful dialogue'

Kent Weeklies

I am presenting a message. I sent it by (FB) messenger on June 17 to an individual (based on his comments at the last BOE meeting).

"I am sorry for contacting you this way. I could not find your telephone number. I want to meet with you in whatever manner you feel comfortable. I watched your comment from the last board meeting. I am deeply concerned and saddened by it. I witnessed the person who said 'over her dead body,' and she realized she was wrong in that statement. She is not a parent.

"I am saddened if you think that I said that. I would never say anything like that, as I sat back, watched the last meeting, heard the concerns, and labeled as an anti-DEI and racist. I want to reassure you that I am not anti-anything. I believe in Diversity and Inclusion. I believe there is room for balance in equity and equality. I do feel that there is a disconnect, and I truly believe we want the same thing: 1. What is best for the children; and 2. A respected and diverse community. I believe in using all the crayons in the box. If you believe we can have a dialogue and understanding, I would appreciate some of your time. Please consider an audience with me. As you will find, my biggest agenda is protecting children from the evil of predators and the advancement of women. All women".

In my heart, I fear this Hudson community is going to lose respect for one another if we do not start meeting and talking face to face. Three minutes at a BOE talking at people is not productive. I ask again - open, honest, transparent, and mutually respectful dialogue is what I am asking for. Thank you.

Karen Matier, Hudson