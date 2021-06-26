Letter to the Editor: Says CRT 'is built on a lie'

Kent Weeklies

Critical Race Theory(“CRT”) is built on a lie that this country is systemically and irredeemably racist. Regrettably, President Biden has agreed with that lie and included financial rewards in his educational budget for schools that adopt and teach Critical Race Theory and the New York Times 1619 project. Thereby, clearly indicating that Critical Race Theory is a Democrat party political initiative and not a universally accepted educational program.

Anti-Racism and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs are the platforms from which CRT teaching emerges. It does so by redefining the commonly accepted definition of each of those words to require equality of outcomes, not equality of opportunity.

Your children, if white, will be instructed that they are oppressors of Blacks who are the victims of White Privilege. Neither Black nor white students will benefit from the racial divisions fostered and promoted by CRT. Furthermore, it is a slander on whites by teaching that not just a few, or some, or most , but all whites are racist and an insult to Blacks because it is rooted in the belief that Blacks lack the intellectual capacity to complete with whites (who also lag behind children of Asian descent} with respect to educational outcomes.

The Hudson school board has stated that CRT is not being taught. The evidence that it is is in plain sight. Hudson's DEI coordinator, Nyree Wilkerson, early on requested that the school’s faculty read "White Fragility," a foundational Critical Race Theory book which argues that white identity is inherently racist, and white people raised in Western Society are conditioned into a white supremacist worldview and that their racism remains manifest.

The Hudson Board of Education should review the content of "White Fragility" and other reading material suggested or required reading to determine if those books or materials teach Critical Race Theory. The evidence to date suggests that they do.

Bill Klausman, Hudson