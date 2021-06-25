Letter to the Editor: Says term limits would be 'counter productive'

Kent Weeklies

Hudson City Council recently addressed changes to the City Charter regarding term limits for members of the council and mayor.

In my opinion, this is redundant. We don’t have a large population from which to warrant term limits. Based on the last census, Hudson has around 22,263 people of which approximately 15,000 are of voting age. If we assume all adults are registered voters, it really doesn’t give us a large cross section of people who would be willing to run for office, much less step down due to term limits.

In the past, the people who have served as mayor and council members have been re-elected without much opposition. We could potentially face an election in which term limits could force council members and the mayor off the ballot and have no one willing to run for these elected positions.

In my opinion, it seems rather counter-productive to seek term limits for any elected city official. Hudson simply doesn’t have the population that would make this a wise change.

Mary Ann Shawcross, Hudson