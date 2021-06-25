Letter to the Editor: Appreciates support for Bulldog Bags

Kent Weeklies

To a generous, amazing community: Thank you.

Bulldog Bags Inc. is a community non-profit, all-volunteer organization that addresses food insecurity in students, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade in the Stow/ Munroe Falls schools. Programs like Bulldog Bags, Bulldog Boxes, Bulldog Cupboards in the high school and Kimpton Middle School work toward this service. For more information, go to www.bulldogbags.org.

These amazing programs only happen because of the special people who care about children and their families in Stow/MunroeFalls communities. It has been my honor to serve with these people of the Stow/Munroe Falls communities and I personally want to thank: The Stow/Munroe Falls City Schools administration, counselors, and teachers, the lifeline of the BDB Inc. program.

Also thanks to Mayor John Probonic and the City Hall staff that has made room for BDB Inc. in City Hall and support and most of all the BDB Inc. officers, board of directors, and BDB volunteer army. Many thanks also go to the communities, churches, clubs, organizations and businesses that give so freely of their time and resources. You make the program happen.

Thank you for your support, enthusiasm, and encouragement that you continue to give each month.

Laura Root, president

Bulldog Bags Inc.