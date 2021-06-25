Letter to the Editor: Consistent opportunities 'will find real racial healing'

Kent Weeklies

My first year of teaching was in a Spanish speaking classroom yet I spoke no Spanish. I formed relationships, I learned about the Hispanic culture, and I had some of my unknown biases confronted.

This pattern of relationship, learning, and changing is the theme of my teaching career. From teaching in East Cleveland to rural NC, diversity has been a beautiful part of my life. At one point in my career, I was the director for a childcare center in Hudson and believe it or not, I had biases about people that lived in this “white” community as well. Finally, I found myself in what most would consider the “perfect diverse” school setting and yet they still had challenges.

Here is the secret - lumping children into a “category” because of skin color doesn’t solve the issue of biases, it only perpetuates segregation. I believe the Hudson DEI is over-simplifying this process. Words have power, and my fear is that if we think that by focusing on a child’s “race” and verbally labeling children as either an “oppressor” or a “victim” will help, we are dead wrong.

I never would have looked into my student’s eyes and allowed the curriculum I taught to plant a seed of “victimhood” into their minds.

Thanks to technology, there are countless ways to build authentic relationships with children from all cultural and economic backgrounds. Let’s do this work the right way for our kids. Hudson already has a program that is successful in the high school called Service Learning and it could be the secret that unlocks real change.

Using a project-based approach K-12 where teachers develop consistent opportunities for children to collaborate with more diverse classrooms, non-profit organizations, and communities outside of the 44236 zip code is where we will find real racial healing.

Melanie Leone, Peninsula