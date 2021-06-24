Letter to the Editor: Relocating auto tech program 'a bad look' for Hudson

Kent Weeklies

I hadn't even graduated high school when I was doing my research about the 4.97-mill bond issue in the fall general election of 2017. This monumental decision weighed the future of the district's middle school building.

As a student of Hudson City School District from K-12, I was excited to see my younger cohorts get the opportunity to learn in a new environment. I read literature of the plans that had been drawn up of the new school and the other changes within the district, but I was rather disheartened that there was no information about the future of the auto tech program and the garages that were being used for this program.

I talked to those close to me and most were optimistic that something had been planned but not illustrated in the literature. But nonetheless, I was skeptical and decided to vote against the issue in the election in hopes that if it didn't pass, more intricate plans would be put in place for the future of this program.

Now, I saw the front page article on June 20 and it broke my heart to see that this program would be relocated to a different city entirely. This may be a great solution to save money but honestly that's just a bad look for us. We are taking advantage of all of the great programs in the Six District Educational Compact such as Cosmetology, Computer Programming, and Health Career Technology with the other five schools hosting our students at their schools, but we are providing them with no programs on our own.

Why do we feel that this is fair and why should we even be a part of this compact if we can't pull our weight?

Mattie Korane, Hudson