Letter to the Editor: Support, 'don't vilify' concerned parents

Back in college, I enjoyed some good debates with a professor that held differing opinions. Dialog thrived by avoiding tactics such as straw-man arguments, where one redefines the opponent’s position in order to defeat something he isn’t even saying. Dirty politics frequently gravitate to this technique, and “woke” politics require it.

Several Hudson parents recently expressed concern with the schools’ DEI program. They shared DEI results in our schools of children brought to tears, other children told they have “white privilege,” and another berated in class because of his skin color. These parents were whistleblowers, risking retaliation to reveal harmful issues within the program. They repeatedly acknowledged the benefits of diversity and working together. They asked only for improvements in the DEI’s methods, greater transparency, avoidance of ideology, and clear distancing from divisive Critical Race Theory.

You’d think Hudson’s DEI would welcome community input and pledge to assure such issues never repeated. But quite the opposite occurred at the BOE meeting. When the first few speakers recast the parents’ concerns as being “against diversity,” I thought it a mistake. But the planning became obvious when the misdirection repeated, speaker after speaker, including even a DEI Task Force member. The whistleblowers were unjustly painted as “opposing inclusion," “fearful," “rejecting progress,” “shameful,” and even “perpetuating white supremacy,” all to a cheering crowd.

Residents asked for transparency and improvements, but were retaliated against by an orchestrated and hateful smear campaign. Is this really fair, equitable, or inclusive? Does it accept diversity of thought? Quite the opposite. Frequently on display was exactly the indoctrination machine that Hudson schools have become. Precisely what concerned parents warned about. We certainly have bullying and racial problems, as all communities do. We must work hard to improve. But using bullying tactics and race-shaming to exclude diverse thought is completely wrong.

I urge you to see for yourself by watching the last three Hudson BOE meetings, available on the website. Support these concerned parents, don’t vilify them.

Mark Justice, Hudson