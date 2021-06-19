Letter to the Editor: Says 'spying' on students shows 'lack of sound judgment'
What happened with Hudson City Schools Superintendent Phil Herman and the Hudson Police Department with their spying on Hudson High School students playing a video game is another example of our out-of- control American Cancel Culture.
What the teenagers wrote was stupid, insensitive and wrong. Racial epithets are wrong and insensitive and used by millions of people, often in jest, in a multitude of conversations every day.
This situation will be a learning lesson for the teenagers involved. My fear is that the lesson is one that will sow more resentment that can lead to more hate and discord - when understanding and reconciliation is what is needed.
I also think that the Hudson City School district and Hudson Police Department have violated the civil liberties laid out in the Fourth Amendment in the Constitution of the United States. I hope a great civil liberty lawyer takes them to task for their lack of sound judgment.
Pat Bell, Hudson