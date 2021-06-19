Letter to the Editor: Questions artists' lack of pay for city project

I was recently selected and awarded the opportunity to be involved in Stow's upcoming city beautification project. The project involves creating large-scale artworks to be installed on traffic signal boxes around the city. I found this to be a wonderful opportunity to help enhance the community landscape, but after learning the artists will go unpaid, I had to respectfully decline the offer. Why must artists go unpaid in the city of Stow?

Visual artists put a lot of time into their work. An artist can spend days to weeks creating an art piece from sketches to the final work. Artists also utilize various mediums spanning from paints and markers to computers and software. These supplies can cost a lot of money to purchase. Many artists also attend college and receive professional training, which we all know isn't free.

Being told by the city that your time, investment in supplies and training is unworthy of a reasonable commission can be disheartening. Stow could have offered a modest commission as many other cities have done for signal box artwork. The neighboring city of Twinsburg paid artists to have theirs done.

A few questions to ask working citizens:

Would you do your job for free?

Would you invest time and money into a job without making a profit?

Do your skills, education, and time deserve compensation?

Why is the city of Stow not compensating artists for decorating and enhancing its own property?

Kevin Smalley, Stow