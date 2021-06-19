Letter to the Editor:'It could have been one of our own'

Kent Weeklies

It could have been one of our own.

I feel compelled to question Cindy Suchan’s pathetic excuse for censoring Lt.Col. Barney Kemter’s speech on Memorial Day. She claimed that it “wasn’t relevant to our program for the day,” adding that the “theme of the day was honoring Hudson veterans.”

Just imagine for a moment that one or more of Hudson’s fallen heroes were numbered among the 260 Union soldiers rescued from an ignominious burial in a mass grave by compassionate freed slaves, who went on to give each soldier a proper burial. Is that relevant enough for you?

Valerie Takacs, Hudson