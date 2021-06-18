Letter to the Editor: LWV urges DeWine to start redistricting process

Kent Weeklies

Why should we care about redistricting?

Summit County is the poster child for gerrymandering, the art of slicing and dicing a population to the advantage of one political party. When our U.S. Congressional districts were drawn in 2011 each then holding about 700,000 people, Summit’s population of 540,000 should have fit nicely into two districts, with one congressional representative largely focused on our county’s issues. Instead, the county was jigsawed into four pieces and no representative lived here or had a primary constituency here. Summit is the fourth largest Ohio county, but for the last 10 years we have had no voice in the U.S. Congress. That means our residents’ specific concerns for jobs, health care, safety and infrastructure have largely been overtaken by the voices in other counties whose issues may not match ours.

Sept. 30 is the deadline for drawing the new congressional maps for 2022-2032. But the new mapmaking process that voters in all 88 counties overwhelming approved in 2018 requires legislative public hearings to begin now. And yet Gov. DeWine, who has sole authority to convene the Ohio Redistricting Commission, the body charged with the mapmaking responsibility, has not done so. The commission has much to do to plan and prepare for action once final census data is released in September. A rushed process will limit transparency and public input, critical elements of the 2018 constitutional amendment.

Ohioans voted for fair districts that truly represent our citizens. The clock is ticking. It’s time to tell Gov. DeWine we must get started.

Rosanne Winter, president, League of Women Voters of the Akron Area

Carol O’Connell, president, League of Women Voters of Hudson