Letter to the Editor: Notion of racism in American life and institutions 'hardly a revolutionary idea'

Kent Weeklies

Let me begin by saying that I am a 40-year resident of Hudson, father of three children who attended the Hudson schools, and now grandfather of two children, just entering our wonderful school system. I am also a former high school social studies teacher and a university professor for over 40 years where I have taught courses in US history and educational policy. Given that background, I must confess that I am disappointed over the number of citizens alarmed at the idea that our children’s exposure to the sadder chapters in our nation’s history somehow poses a threat to their personal and civic development.

Those panicked over critical race theory frequently frame the discussion by quoting the Rev. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech wherein he expressed his hope that one day Black Americans would be judged “not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” What too many forget is that King’s memorable declaration was uttered in protest, rooted in the knowledge that his dream was still simply that — a dream. Before its realization, he argued, the nation must come to grips with the ugly reality with how racism permeated much of society and its institutions.

As for critical race theory, let’s get our facts right. First, it has been around for some 50 years. The notion that racism has been embedded in American life and institutions is hardly a revolutionary idea. Second, for the schools to deny this historical truth would be to deny the nation’s schools their obligation to provide our children both a fact-based knowledge of US history and the highest standard of citizenship education required in an ever-changing democratic republic.

So let us continue our school district’s work at making Dr. King’s dream a future reality. Denying our children the unpleasant chapters in the American experience hardly advances the cause.

David Adams, Hudson