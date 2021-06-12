Letter to the Editor: Schools 'must be firmly grounded' in principles, practices of DEI

Kent Weeklies

The League of Women Voters of Hudson believes schools must be firmly grounded in the principles and practices of diversity, equity, and inclusion, anti-discrimination, anti-racism, anti-hate, multiculturalism, and cultural proficiency; Educators must prioritize the social emotional well-being and diverse academic needs of all students; and administrators must provide an immediate safe, non-hostile, nurturing environment where all students can thrive and realize their full potential.

To this end, the League wholeheartedly supports approaches to education that embed diverse perspectives, cultures, and identities into curriculum and discussions; value truth, facts, science; foster critical thinking and independent thought; prioritize root cause analysis; examine complete, accurate accounts of history and modern events; scrutinize governments, institutions, and power structures; study inclusive canons of literature; encourage ALL students to pursue STEAM; and challenge all students to go beyond their borders to seek truth and perspective.

The League strongly supports the Ohio Board of Education’s July 2020 Resolution to Condemn Racism and Advance Equity and Opportunity For Black Students, Indigenous Students, and Students Of Color, and local school board resolutions that comprehensively address racism, white supremacy culture, discrimination, hate, implicit bias, disparate outcomes for students of color, culturally responsive teaching, trauma informed care, and professional development.

These resolutions not only challenge school districts to fully comprehend the impacts of structural and systemic racism on education and student learning, but also challenge districts to redefine their values, culture, curriculum, policies, procedures, and practices. This framework is critical to ensuring all students feel safe, valued, and included.

Finally, we strongly support school districts, such as Akron Public Schools, Bedford City School District, Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District, Hilliard City Schools, Hudson City Schools, and Stow-Munroe Falls City School District, that are operationalizing intentional goals, objectives, and action plans to infuse diversity, equity, and inclusion into their culture and practice. Collectively, we must dismantle the belief systems and power dynamics that unjustly prioritize some while abusing and marginalizing others…in government, workplaces, schools, communities, and households.

It is incumbent upon all of us to ensure these values are infused throughout our nation -- beginning with our schools.

Cynthia Peeples, Hudson

Board of Directors, League of Women Voters of Hudson