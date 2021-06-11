Letter to the Editor: Says American Legion representatives owe all an apology

Kent Weeklies

I am outraged that the Hudson American Legion representatives would censor a veteran speaking about the history of Memorial Day at a Memorial Day Remembrance event...a history which is for and about all Americans.

Two minutes of an 11-minute speech to tell an important story about origins of this holiday honoring veterans was censored, violating the very human right of free speech that many veterans have fought and died for.

The Hudson American Legion representatives responsible for this owe all Hudsonites and Americans an apology.

Brad Banko, Hudson