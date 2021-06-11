Letter to the Editor: Censors showed 'no courage to stand behind their convictions'

Kent Weeklies

“…this is not the same country I fought for.”

On Memorial Day in Hudson, Lt. Col. Kemter showed courage in his attempt to show how Black soldiers honored our fallen by giving them a proper burial; those soldiers honored all men.

It is interesting that the ones that censored him had to be sought out; showing no courage to stand behind their convictions. Do they brag quietly behind closed doors, feeding a shallow sense of self?

Our country needs dialogue, discussion, conversation - we need to re-learn how to share views and listen to each other. My heart broke a little more for the country I love, and by the ignorance that was exerted by those in power. Black lives do matter.

Joan Stenger, Cuyahoga Falls