Letter to the Editor: Time to 'correct the story' of our republic's history

The evidence that proves systemic racism, proves that slavery is its antecedent, and proves that in all aspects of life racism affects all Americans (some gaining privilege and some facing unjust barriers) is incredibly overwhelming - and consistently observable. Of course, one has to be willing to read the studies, read the research, read the articles and books, and watch the videos--and just look around the world with an honest eye.

If, from within one’s personal filter bubble, one doesn't see systemic racism, that proves the very need for Critical Race Theory. Avoiding seeing it doesn't make racism go away any more than not testing for it would have made COVID go away. As Daniel Patrick Moynihan is credited with saying, “You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.” So, let’s start with the facts and negotiate from there.

I don’t yet know where Critical Race Theory belongs in any given curriculum, but there is no question that, in proper proportion, it belongs somewhere.

There is much hard and delicate work to do as we continue to perfect America’s democratic experiment, and this is no time to cut the mic on the discussion about how we improve our republic and correct the story of its history--and how we pass along that story to an increasingly diverse population of children, all of whom need the straight scoop, and each of whom deserves their fair slice of pride, empowerment, hope, credit--and sense of belonging.

We have much serious, complicated, and nuanced work to do, so let's get to work.

Dana Keller, Cuyahoga Falls