Letter to the Editor: Muting Memorial Day speech 'has shamed our community'

The Memorial Day incident in which organizers of Hudson’s ceremony sought to mute a section of Army Lt. Col. Kemter’s speech has shamed our community. It was also an insult to the memory of the many hundreds of thousands of veterans of all races that this national holiday is supposed to honor.

Much could and will be said about this, but it is clear that a public apology from those responsible, not a backpedaling explanation, is in order. Also in order should be a clear and convincing demonstration by the Hudson community at large that this incident offends us and the values that we hold.

Neither will allay the damage this incident has done to the national and local perceptions of our residents and city.

John Lawn, Hudson