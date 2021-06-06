Letter to the Editor: Asks where DEI is 'going with this effort?'

Kent Weeklies

I have, with interest, reviewed the three commentaries of the Hudson DEI on the book “White Fragility.” It is my understanding that this exercise was to promote racial dialogue, education and inclusion in our community. I found this activity both confusing as to its intent and patently unfair and disparaging to white people of good will in our city. The submission of racially charged questions to a panel of Black “so called experts” is hardly the robust dialogue I expected and certainly did not involve the input of the community in any meaningful way. The response of the panel members, although sincere, were highly personalized, rambling, social conjectures addressing racial conditions that likely do not exist in our city.

The book “White Fragility,” is a retrogressive social conjecture on racial history in the U.S; dwelling on past racial sins...ignoring the exceptional progress of the last fifty years, correcting those sins. The book proposes a system of white l power (systemic racism) based solely on skin color, that supposedly exists between the white (Caucasian) race and, people of the black race. It infers that racism is an innate characteristic of the white race as a whole...and that all individuals within the white race share racism as a common characteristic. The book concludes that white people as a group, must admit to this racism; finding ways to step aside and accommodate black people as a prerequisite to their progress within the society. (“The White Man’s Burden”) Biological science does not support these claims.

The author defines the terms; specifies how they apply; calling you a racist if you disagree.

Individuals lose their personal identity; becoming subject to the will and direction of the hierarchy (experts?)...reminiscent of Fascist social theory of 1930s

Born in 1940, I lived with actual racism for thirty years.By the mid 1970s that condition changed for the better. In 2020 we have Black presidents, business executives, academics, athletes and so on...unthinkable in 1940...exceptional social progress to say the least...in a system capable of “self-healing” itself when that becomes a necessity.

Where is the Hudson DEI going with this effort?

Bill Dunn, Hudson