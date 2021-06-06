Letter to the Editor: Concerned about beliefs that 'appear to permeate' Hudson DEI

Kent Weeklies

We find ourselves in a discussion over when and how racial issues should be addressed within our schools. But parent’s concerns and direct quotes referencing what is being taught to our children have been attacked as “naïve,” “fiction,” or “racist.” It is essential to be aware of the logic that fuels these attacks on concerned parents.

If you do not know who Ibram Kendi is by now, you should. Author of "How to Be an Anti-racist," Kendi’s doctrines form the foundational layers behind many school DEI implementations, Hudson included. His quotes are easy to find, but his cornerstone logic relies upon re-defining the term “racism” to classify people as either anti-racist or racist. If you follow Kendi’s beliefs, you are anti-racist. All others are racist, with no room for debate. So, what must be accepted to follow his beliefs?

Let us follow Kendi’s logic. His book states, “The claim of ‘not racist’ neutrality is a mask for racism.” Another quote states, “Racist ideas love believers, not thinkers.” He insists that “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.” Kendi goes on to promote racial segregation, stating, “Assimilationist ideas are racist ideas.”

So, by logical extension of the above quotes, only adherents to Kendi’s ideals are “thinkers,” and all others are racists. Furthermore, discrimination based upon skin color is not avoided; it is required. And finally, the concept of the “melting pot,” where we all share American values of freedom and equality, must be supplanted by racial identities.

These concepts are designed to crush diversity of thought, the most important measure of diversity. Dare to speak out, and you are a racist. These ideals use fear, fragility, and guilt to bully away dissenting opinions and shut down dialog. Forcing everyone apart to create divisions instead of inclusion. Claiming that the cure for racism is more racism. These beliefs appear to permeate the current Hudson DEI. Are these concepts our schools should be promoting in third grade and above?

Karen Matier, Hudson