HCTV: Memorial Day service, 2021 HHS graduation can be viewed
HCTV Program Schedule: May 31 – June 6
- HCTV presents the end-of-year Hudson City Schools programming: the HHS Virtual Awards Ceremony starts Tuesday; Be The Light 2021 Graduate Parade will air Wednesday evening; HHS Commencement will be shown live Thursday evening at 7 pm, and the Hudson City School Retirement Celebration is shared through the weekend.
- On Memorial Day, HCTV will record the flag-raising ceremony downtown followed by the Markillie Cemetery service presented by American Legion Post 464 featuring guest speaker Barnard Kemter, Army Lt. Colonel Retired in honor of our veterans. The program will air Monday at 3 pm and 8 pm. The rest of the day features past Memorial Day Parades 1997-2019.
- North of 60 host Heidi Schweighoefer visits with Jill Rango, Balance instructor, personal trainer, demonstrating a 20-minute home workout.
- Hudson Heritage Association presents its annual May Awards program in the beautiful auditorium of the 1927 former high school building, recognizing the 2021 Preservation Award winners.
- The HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse vs Cleveland Heights airs this week.
- Cooking and Kids, hosted by Vlada’s Seeds of Life, shares the love of quality food and the enriching experience of food preparation. Vlada introduces how food is prepared in her home country of Sweden.
- Forum 360 talks with Erika Hill, owner of Careerlog, about her system for professionals to build meaningful connections.
Monday, May 31
7:30 a.m. 2007 Parade
9 a.m. 2005 Parade
10 a.m. 1999 Parade
11:30 a.m. 1997 Parade
Noon 2019 Memorial Parade
1:30 p.m. 2017 Parade
3 p.m. 2021 MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES
4:30 p.m. 2006 Parade
5:30 p.m. 2015 Parade
6:40 p.m. 2018 Parade
8 p.m. 2021 MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES
9:30 p.m. 2012 Parade
10:45 p.m. 2000 Parade
Tuesday, June 1
7 a.m. Doug Tallamy: Oaks
8:30 a.m. VSL: Swedish Food
9 a.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth
10 a.m. 2021 Memorial Day Services
11:30 a.m. Herman Show
Noon. HLHS: Fly Fishing
1 p.m. HHA Preservation Awards
2:30 p.m. HHS Virtual Senior Awards
3:45 p.m. HUDLAX vs CLE Hts.
5 p.m. North of 60: Workout
5:30 p.m. HHS Orchestra Awards
6:30 p.m. Memorial Day Services
8 p.m. HHS Virtual Senior Awards
9:10 p.m. The Herman Show
9:30 p.m. North of 60: Workout
10 p.m. HHS Baseball vs. Kent
Wednesday, June 2
7 a.m. Hudson Rotary
8 a.m. HLHS: Microbiome
9 a.m. HHS Jazz Awards
10 a.m. HHA Preservation Awards
11:30 a.m. VSL: Swedish Food
Noon. Doug Tallamy: Oaks
1:30 p.m. VSL: Swedish Food
2 p.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth
3 p.m. 2021 Memorial Day Services
4:30 p.m. The Herman Show
5 p.m. HHS Orchestra Awards
6 p.m. HHS Virtual Senior Awards
7 p.m. BE THE LIGHT PARADE 2021
8 p.m. HHA Preservation Awards
9:30 p.m. Forum 360
10 p.m. Hudson Rotary
11 p.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth
Thursday, June 3
7 a.m. Doug Tallamy: Oaks
8:30 a.m. VSL: Swedish Food
9 a.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth
10 a.m. 2021 Memorial Day Services
11:30 a.m. The Herman Show
Noon. HLHS: Fly Fishing
1 p.m. HHA Preservation Awards
2:30 p.m. HHS Virtual Senior Awards
3:45 p.m. HUDLAX vs CLE Hts.
5 p.m. North of 60: Workout
5:30 p.m. The Herman Show
6 p.m. Be the Light Parade 2021
7 p.m. HHS COMMENCEMENT LIVE
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing
Friday, June 4
7 a.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing
8 a.m. HHA Preservation Awards
9:30 a.m. HHS Virtual Senior Awards
11 a.m. HUDLAX vs CLE Hts.
Noon Hudson Rotary Club
1 p.m. HLHS: Microbiome
2 p.m. HHS Jazz Awards
3 p.m. HHA Preservation Awards
4:30 p.m. VSL: Swedish Lunch
5 p.m. Friends of Hudson Parks
5:30 p.m. HCSD RETIREMENT
7 p.m. Be The Light 2021 Parade
8 p.m. HHS Virtual Senior Awards
9 p.m. HHS Orchestra Awards
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs. CLE Hts.
Saturday, May 29
7 a.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth
8 a.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing
9 a.m. North of 60: Workout
9:30 a.m. Forum 360
10 a.m. Memorial Day Services
11:30 a.m. The Herman Show
Noon. HHS Virtual Senior Awards
1:10 p.m. HUDLAX vs CLE Hts.
2:30 p.m. HHS Bands Awards
4:30 p.m. HCSD Retirement Celebration
6 p.m. Be The Light 2021 Parade
7 p.m. HHS Commencement Ceremony
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie
Sunday, June 6
7 a.m. 2021 Memorial Day Services
8:30 a.m. United Methodist
9:30 a.m. Forum 360
10 a.m. First Congregational LIVE
11 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2 p.m. HHS Commencement Ceremony
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Hudson Rotary Club
7 p.m. Be The Light 2021 Parade
8 p.m. HHS Virtual Senior Awards
9:10 p.m. HCSD Retirement
10:45 p.m. HHS Jazz Awards