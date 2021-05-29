OPINION

HCTV: Memorial Day service, 2021 HHS graduation can be viewed

Kent Weeklies
The American Legion Post 464 and the Daughters of the American Revolution will lay wreaths at Markillie Cemetery on Memorial Day, recorded by HCTV, airing at 3pm and 8pm on Monday and through the week.

HCTV Program Schedule: May 31 – June 6

  • HCTV presents the end-of-year Hudson City Schools programming: the HHS Virtual Awards Ceremony starts Tuesday; Be The Light 2021 Graduate Parade will air Wednesday evening; HHS Commencement will be shown live Thursday evening at 7 pm, and the Hudson City School Retirement Celebration is shared through the weekend.
  • On Memorial Day, HCTV will record the flag-raising ceremony downtown followed by the Markillie Cemetery service presented by American Legion Post 464 featuring guest speaker Barnard Kemter, Army Lt. Colonel Retired in honor of our veterans. The program will air Monday at 3 pm and 8 pm. The rest of the day features past Memorial Day Parades 1997-2019.
  • North of 60 host Heidi Schweighoefer visits with Jill Rango, Balance instructor, personal trainer, demonstrating a 20-minute home workout.
  • Hudson Heritage Association presents its annual May Awards program in the beautiful auditorium of the 1927 former high school building, recognizing the 2021 Preservation Award winners.
  • The HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse vs Cleveland Heights airs this week.
  • Cooking and Kids, hosted by Vlada’s Seeds of Life, shares the love of quality food and the enriching experience of food preparation. Vlada introduces how food is prepared in her home country of Sweden.
  • Forum 360 talks with Erika Hill, owner of Careerlog, about her system for professionals to build meaningful connections.

Monday, May 31

7:30 a.m. 2007 Parade

9 a.m. 2005 Parade

10 a.m. 1999 Parade

11:30 a.m. 1997 Parade

Noon 2019 Memorial Parade

1:30 p.m. 2017 Parade

3 p.m. 2021 MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES

4:30 p.m. 2006 Parade

5:30 p.m. 2015 Parade

6:40 p.m. 2018 Parade

8 p.m. 2021 MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES

9:30 p.m. 2012 Parade

10:45 p.m. 2000 Parade

Tuesday, June 1

7 a.m. Doug Tallamy: Oaks

8:30 a.m. VSL: Swedish Food

9 a.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth

10 a.m. 2021 Memorial Day Services

11:30 a.m. Herman Show

Noon. HLHS: Fly Fishing

1 p.m. HHA Preservation Awards

2:30 p.m. HHS Virtual Senior Awards

3:45 p.m. HUDLAX vs CLE Hts.

5 p.m. North of 60: Workout

5:30 p.m. HHS Orchestra Awards

6:30 p.m. Memorial Day Services

8 p.m. HHS Virtual Senior Awards

9:10 p.m. The Herman Show

9:30 p.m. North of 60: Workout

10 p.m. HHS Baseball vs. Kent

Wednesday, June 2

7 a.m. Hudson Rotary

8 a.m. HLHS: Microbiome

9 a.m. HHS Jazz Awards

10 a.m. HHA Preservation Awards

11:30 a.m. VSL: Swedish Food

Noon. Doug Tallamy: Oaks

1:30 p.m. VSL: Swedish Food

2 p.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth

3 p.m. 2021 Memorial Day Services

4:30 p.m. The Herman Show

5 p.m. HHS Orchestra Awards

6 p.m. HHS Virtual Senior Awards

7 p.m. BE THE LIGHT PARADE 2021

8 p.m. HHA Preservation Awards

9:30 p.m. Forum 360

10 p.m. Hudson Rotary

11 p.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth

Thursday, June 3

7 a.m. Doug Tallamy: Oaks

8:30 a.m. VSL: Swedish Food

9 a.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth

10 a.m. 2021 Memorial Day Services

11:30 a.m. The Herman Show

Noon. HLHS: Fly Fishing

1 p.m. HHA Preservation Awards

2:30 p.m. HHS Virtual Senior Awards

3:45 p.m. HUDLAX vs CLE Hts.

5 p.m. North of 60: Workout

5:30 p.m. The Herman Show

6 p.m. Be the Light Parade 2021

7 p.m. HHS COMMENCEMENT LIVE

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing

Friday, June 4

7 a.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing

8 a.m. HHA Preservation Awards

9:30 a.m. HHS Virtual Senior Awards

11 a.m. HUDLAX vs CLE Hts.

Noon Hudson Rotary Club

1 p.m. HLHS: Microbiome

2 p.m. HHS Jazz Awards

3 p.m. HHA Preservation Awards

4:30 p.m. VSL: Swedish Lunch

5 p.m. Friends of Hudson Parks

5:30 p.m. HCSD RETIREMENT

7 p.m. Be The Light 2021 Parade

8 p.m. HHS Virtual Senior Awards

9 p.m. HHS Orchestra Awards

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs. CLE Hts.

Saturday, May 29

7 a.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth

8 a.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing

9 a.m. North of 60: Workout

9:30 a.m. Forum 360

10 a.m. Memorial Day Services

11:30 a.m. The Herman Show

Noon. HHS Virtual Senior Awards

1:10 p.m. HUDLAX vs CLE Hts.

2:30 p.m. HHS Bands Awards

4:30 p.m. HCSD Retirement Celebration

6 p.m. Be The Light 2021 Parade

7 p.m. HHS Commencement Ceremony

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, June 6

7 a.m. 2021 Memorial Day Services

8:30 a.m. United Methodist

9:30 a.m. Forum 360

10 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. HHS Commencement Ceremony

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Hudson Rotary Club

7 p.m. Be The Light 2021 Parade

8 p.m. HHS Virtual Senior Awards

9:10 p.m. HCSD Retirement

10:45 p.m. HHS Jazz Awards