Letter to the Editor: Concerned about race theories being taught

Kent Weeklies

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” That quote, by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., became for me and most Americans the standard by which we look at others. My wife and I use it as a “gut check” on our parenting skills when our children describe someone to us. They mention things like height, age, personality, and hair (or lack thereof, in my case). We are always satisfied that skin color is never mentioned unless relevant.

This spring, the Hudson School’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) coordinator diverted two weeks of pre-existing curriculum to discuss a book called "The Milkshake Man."

I was surprised that, in a COVID-limited learning year, we had two weeks of “spare” time. With reviews of the book limited, I had to wait until my child brought it home. It is a story about a man who invites two boys to have a milkshake with him, without their parents. OK, creepy, but the story evolves into the man doing good deeds for his community. However, the man’s philanthropy is driven by vengeance toward a white woman who is painted as a racist. Yikes - in a 3rd grade reading list?

After the DEI Coordinator had her two weeks to personally push this 5-minute read onto our children, I did my “gut check” with my daughter. I asked her to describe the person who read the book to her. For the first time in her life, she gave skin color as the first descriptor.

I am truly disgusted that the Board of Education has allowed Critical Race Theory, under the DEI disguise, to damage something we held so sacred within our child… the value that skin color does not matter. Please stop racism and hate by stopping this DEI/Critical Race Theory poison.

Mark Justice, Hudson