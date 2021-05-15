Letter to the Editor: Urges all to 'let go of fear'

Kent Weeklies

I am writing in response to last week’s opinion letter indicating the Tallmadge Little League parade did not adhere to CDC guidelines. The author seems worried about potential spread of sickness and thinks it best for our community’s health to be even more cautious.

The infamous COVID-19 has been the obvious overarching concern of many for more than a year. Health should be a concern. But has it become more?

We have been very focused on one aspect of the pandemic. That focus has turned to fear. When fear protects us it can be alright, like the fear of getting hit by a car if we play in the street. But when fear debilitates us we fall victim to its power over us.

For too long we have become hamstrung by fear. The resulting scenario has become reality: paralysis of industries, economic downturn, increased mental illness, abuse, divorce, and suicide, more heart disease deaths, an array of destructive results across nations and power abuses affecting freedom even in our own country. This is not exhaustive.

We should not ignore the health issues and losses of those affected by this virus or other illness. Though the pendulum has swung far beyond balanced; let us move toward it again.

We can get past this entire situation. However, death is inevitable. How do you defeat fear completely? By beating death of course. Crazy right? Not if you know the Author of Life. God gives life that nothing can kill. “Where, O Death, is your victory? Where, O Death, is your sting?”

Instead of allowing fear to rule over us another moment, we can give strength to life. CDC guidelines will only protect you for a moment, but a relationship with Jesus Christ gives life forever.

Perhaps now, we can let go of fear.

John Marshall, Tallmadge