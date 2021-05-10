Letter to the Editor: Appreciates voters' support of schools' renewal levy

Kent Weeklies

On behalf of the Twinsburg Board of Education, our 4100 students and our staff members, I would like to thank our residents from the Village of Reminderville, Twinsburg Township, and the city of Twinsburg for supporting the passage of Issue 6, the Twinsburg City School District’s $5 million renewal levy.

The Twinsburg Board of Education’s decision to place the renewal levy on the May 4, 2021 ballot was vital to the financial future of our school district and our ability to continue to provide excellent educational programming and services to our students.

We sincerely appreciate your trust as we continue to be good stewards of your tax dollars while assisting every child in the Twinsburg City School District to realize their greatest potential.

Kathryn Powers, Superintendent

Twinsburg City Schools