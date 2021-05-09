How to submit a Letter to the Editor

Kent Weeklies

Letters to the Editor must include a signature, address and daytime phone number for verification purposes and if there are any questions. Only the writer's name and city of residence will be published. Letters must be received by 10 a.m. on Wednesday to be considered for that Sunday's issue. Please keep your letter to around 300 words (not counting the signature). We reserve the right to edit or withhold Letters to the Editor.

No letters regarding the campaigns of a candidate will be published. No election issue letters will be published in the issue immediately preceding a election. Email your letter to fallsnewspress@recordpub.com. As our offices presently remain closed, letters sent by postal mail may not be received in a timely manner.