Letter to the Editor: Says parade 'did not adhere to CDC guidelines'

The Tallmadge Little League parade (Tallmadge Express May 2 issue, "Batter up! Tallmadge Little League holds first parade since pandemic") did not adhere to CDC guidelines for COVID safety.

The photos published in the paper show 10 adults not wearing masks. They were packed into a crowd where COVID spreads most easily. The adults should know better and set an example for the Little Leaguers. Older children should have been masked or distanced, depending on their preferences. High fives as photographed in the article risk spreading COVID. If parade organizers couldn’t stop these unsafe activities, they should have canceled the event.

According to the CDC, children "can spread the virus to others." The CDC recommends "alternate forms of greeting besides handshakes." For unvaccinated parade viewers, the CDC calls the activity "least safe." The CDC recommends masks for all attendees of crowded parades, regardless of vaccination status.

Vaccines lower your risk, so please get vaccinated today.

Andrew Manka, Tallmadge