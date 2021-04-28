Letter to the editor: Thanks to Aurora police for Shred Day event

Kent Weeklies

I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Aurora Police Department for going "above and beyond" for me on Saturday, April 17, during the Shred Day event in the parking lot at Aurora City Hall.

As I pulled into the lot with my documents for shredding, Officer Michelle Ice came over and told me my tire was flat down to the rim and to pull over, which I did. Two other officers volunteered to change my tire. While one of them went over to the police department for a jack, the other began loosening the lug nuts. In no time at all my spare tire was put on and I was on my way.

It is wonderful to live in a town where these acts of kindness and service from law enforcement seem to be the norm and not the exception. Thanks to these three officers who truly "made my day."

Ellen Psenicka, Aurora