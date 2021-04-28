Letter to the Editor: Take action this Earth Day and everyday

Kent Weeklies

Today, we all know there are serious challenges ahead for our planet: a warming climate, unprecedented levels of pollution, and powerful special interests undermining basic protections.

There is no time to waste in coming together for new solutions. It’s not really a secret, but together, we are powerful. This country belongs to all of us, and actions by each of us really do add up to change this earth.

Together, we can help deepen the movement for a livable planet, safe communities, and a democracy that works for everyone. Each of us should resolve to take action this Earth day, and when possible, every day.

Change to LED lighting, switch to a 100% renewable electricity provider, drive any of the more than 40 electric vehicles available, plant native pollinating plants around your yard, support politicians who call for action, and speak out against those who don’t.

Be the change. Demand that we act for this planet’s best interests.

You are the driving force of nature, and now more than ever before, this Earth needs you!

Tom Collins, energy chair, Portage Trail Sierra Club