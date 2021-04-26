Letter to the Editor: Vote 'Yes' for Issue 1 on May 4

Kent Weeklies

The year 2020 was sobering in many ways. The things we often took for granted – jobs, family, friends – were affected in ways no one could have imagined, in ways no one can or should forget.

Among the things taken from us was our own familiar library. Following the governor’s safety guidelines and acting to protect staff and patrons, the Hudson Library management was forced to reduce services, even as the staff went to heroic efforts to provide as much support as possible. The loss was unavoidable and cut deep, but we survived.

The Friends of the Library were hit hard as well. Again, given concerns for health, we were unable to open our popular bookstore, where our sales over the years have provided a steady stream of funds to support the library — in 2019 alone, $35,000.

When we did finally open on March 6, 2021, I was delighted by the response: it was a true homecoming with regular and new patrons eager to search the shelves. Sometimes you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone, as the song goes. We don’t want to lose it again.

But the Friends’ efforts are not enough. Book sales and any number of fundraisers cannot do what the voters of Hudson can do at the polls.

On May 4, Hudson residents will have a chance to show their support for the Library and Historical Society. A ballot in favor of the 2.9-mill renewal levy will bring in about two-thirds of the library’s operating budget, ensuring its continuance as a Five-Star library.

Lesson learned. We now know what we’ve been missing — and what we might lose again if we fail to act. We must ensure that we always have the library as a resource, by voting “Yes” on Issue 1 on May 4.

Dr. Lynn Remly, President

Friends of the Hudson Library