Letter to the Editor: Library 'gem of our community'

I am writing in support of the library levy. The author and speaker programs have always been top-notch.

Our library certainly met the challenges of this pandemic, and then some. The range of authors and programs has been exceptional. There is a good mix for fiction readers, non-fiction readers, explorers, adventure seekers, and would-be chefs. Virtual visits to the Cleveland Museum of Art are superb.

The recent month of Italian treats included the most extraordinary visit to ancient Pompeii. Learning a bit of Italian is fun and encouraging. The virtual world has increased our access to authors and writers on a wide array of topics and genres. The library uses this technology superbly, which only enhances the general public’s knowledge. The librarian staff is prepared and able to facilitate informative, entertaining and lively conversations.

The Hudson Library and Historical Society is a gem of our community and worthy of our support. Vote "Yes" for the Hudson Library.

Joe Kelleher, Hudson