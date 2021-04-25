Letter to the Editor: Says vote 'No' on Issue 1 for library

Kent Weeklies

In 2018, the Hudson Library and Historical Society hosted Cecile Richards, the former president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. The event drew criticism and peaceful demonstrations outside the library on the eve of Ms. Richards' presentation.

Prior to the event I contacted the library board president, Mr. Basil Musnuff, and asked why a taxpayer-funded facility was being used to host a controversial guest speaker. I also asked if the library had previously hosted a pro-life speaker and if there was a future event on the schedule. His reply to my questions was an unwavering "No."

I then mentioned to him that I would remember this the next time the library requests taxpayer money to fund its operation. Well, that time is now.

I urge all people of faith, Catholics of St. Mary’s Church, Christians of Christ Community Chapel, Hudson United Methodist Church and all pro-life advocates to vote "No" on Issue 1.

Mr. Musnuff and the library board need to be reminded that the library belongs to all of us and not one group with a specific agenda. Believe me when I say the library isn’t going anywhere if Issue 1 fails. They just need a wake-up call and use a non-taxpayer funded facility for their next controversial event.

To my pro-life friends…prayers to protest abortion are well intentioned but prayer alone won’t get the job done when it matters most. Consider your vote as prayer and vote "No" on Issue 1.

George Paul, Hudson