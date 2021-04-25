Letter to the Editor: Local funding 'critical' for library

Kent Weeklies

Bob and I have lived in Hudson for 58 years and have seen what an outstanding library we are so honored to have in our community. On May 4, the library will have a very important issue on the ballot, and it will affect all of us. The library will lose 2/3 of its funding unless we vote to renew the operating levy which supports the programs and services, we have all come to rely on and enjoy so much.

We urge everyone to take the time to support our library on May 4. If you can’t voce in person on Election Day, you can request an absentee ballot

The entire community benefits from having one of the finest libraries in the state, if not the country. But local funding is critical to keeping the library running. State support only covers a small part of the costs of operating the library.

Everyone, from families with small children, to teens, to amateur genealogists, to adults who are just looking for interesting discussions or favorite authors to read, we all benefit. Even when COVID-19 kept us isolated and inside, the library staff was working very hard to provide us with our favorite reading materials, movies, music, and so many great programs, discussions, and author talks.

The library board has done the right thing to only seek a renewal and not increase taxes at this time. We need to step up and renew our support.

Martha M. Hills, Hudson