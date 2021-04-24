Letter to the Editor: Asks for support of renewal levy

Kent Weeklies

I am hoping that my fellow Hudson residents will join me in voting in favor of the renewal levy for the Hudson Library, which will be on the May 2021 ballot; this is not a new or additional tax.

As a 65-year-old lifetime resident I have seen many changes in our town; the one constant has always been our award-winning library. A library opens up the entire world to anyone who enters- and our library excels in every area. It’s as accommodating to a senior citizen seeking information on how to print a tax form as it is to young families introducing their children to the joy of reading.

It’s an invaluable tool for genealogists and historians, as well as someone who wants a quick beach read or the latest “must read” biography or cookbook. As our library is a member of Clevnet, Hudson patrons have access to and can order materials from forty-five northern Ohio libraries. Need a title or resource that isn’t in the Clevnet system? Ask a research librarian - It will be found.

I agree with Laura Bush- who once said “I have found the most valuable thing in my wallet is my library card.” Please continue to support the Hudson Library and Historical Society by voting in favor of the levy.

Kim Rotonto Dregalla, Hudson