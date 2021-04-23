Letter to the Editor: Library offers 'help, enrichment'

Kent Weeklies

The levy for the Hudson Library and Historical Society is one I support. The Hudson Library and Historical Society is a great resource for our community. First and foremost, all of the staff are very helpful and they are total professionals.

All members of the community benefit from the library’s programs and resources. Our two daughters are now 9 and 7 years old. Looking back, I can say that all of the events and early childhood sessions were beneficial to their development.

Busy adults can find help with learning new technologies through the Hudson Library.

Everyone in Hudson can find help, enrichment and more at our library. Supporting the Hudson Library’s levy this May is the right choice for our community. Vote "yes" this May for the renewal levy for the Hudson Library.

Brad Ayers, Hudson