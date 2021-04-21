Letter to the Editor: No subscription needed for library's services

Kent Weeklies

Long before Netflix, Hulu or Disney+, Hudson had its own service that “streamed” literally millions of entertainment and educational options – books, music, videos. It didn’t stop there. This service presented programs for all ages and offered resources for everything from a job search to a research project to tax prep.

This service didn’t require a subscription. It was available to everyone, every day. You could access it online and in-person. The in-person version, inside a beautiful building, became a true community gathering place where you could meet friends, read with your children or relax with a magazine and cup of coffee.

Best of all, this service doesn’t require the past tense. It not only still exists, it offers all of us – young, old, somewhere in between – more resources and services than ever.

It is the Hudson Library & Historical Society.

Our five-star-rated library is one of our town’s treasures. We must cherish it, nurture it and protect it by approving the May levy renewal.

This is not a tax increase. This service’s rates will stay the same.

Too bad we can’t say that about the commercial services.

The Campanelli Family, Hudson