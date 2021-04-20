Letter to the Editor: Says library programs available for all ages

Kent Weeklies

I truly value the Hudson Library and Historical Society. They have programming for all stages of life from babies through seniors.

Despite the pandemic, they have found ways to enrich our community and keep our imaginations engaged. I especially like programs featuring local musicians. Several times a week, I am logging in to a variety of enriching programs. It is also a safe and welcoming place to volunteer.

The library is a venerated institution in our community that draws people from throughout the region and deserves our continued support.

I urge you to join with me and vote "Yes" on the renewal levy to keep our library strong.

Marilyn Orr, Hudson

Friends of the Library Volunteer