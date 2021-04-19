Letter to the Editor: Library 'valuable resource' to depend on

Kent Weeklies

What is it about our library?

How does sitting among rows and rows of books,

bring the same peace found on a path in the woods?

Is it because the books are made from trees?

How does turning page after page,

bring the same curiosity found turning a corner in a new town?

Is it because the books are well-traveled?

How does reading a character,

bring the same connection found between dear friends?

Is it because the books are written about us?

What is it about our library?

Magic, it seems.

The Hudson Library and Historical Society has a levy on the ballot because the current levy is expiring soon. Despite expanding costs and limited budget due to the pandemic, the library has decided to run only a renewal levy with no inflationary increase.

In times of uncertainty and separation, our library is a valuable resource we can depend on...and right about now, it seems we could all use a little more peace, a little more curiosity, a little more connection. It seems we could all use a little more magic.

Becca Hollis, Hudson