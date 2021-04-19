Letter to the Editor: Community would be 'much poorer' without library

Kent Weeklies

I was in the library last week, since it is partially open now. As I stood in the surprising COVID quiet, I was reminded of how much the library has meant to me.

I learned how to Photoshop in a class, and was navigated through several computer crises. I have applauded many an author after a lecture, and heard countless musical performances of all kinds. I have relished the resources of our precious archives. And, of course, there are the books, CDs and movies I have taken out or accessed online. I cannot fathom a life without Hudson Library and Historical Society.

And yet, the library is only here because the citizens of Hudson support it - principally through a local levy that supplies 2/3 of its budget. The current 5-year levy expires at the end of this year. Without a renewal levy, the library won’t be there for us as it has been for so many years.

I urge everyone to vote "Yes" to the library’s levy in May. Our community would be so much poorer without it.

Pat Eldredge, Hudson