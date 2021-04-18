Letter to the Editor: Library 'wonderful uplift' during pandemic

Kent Weeklies

We are writing in support of the Hudson Library renewal levy.

Being active in volunteering at the library for many years as residents of Hudson, we appreciate the programs and materials the library has provided to enrich our lives. During this past pandemic year, the library has given a wonderful uplift to the residents of Laurel Lake by bringing services to many people who were not able to leave their homes.

Please join us in voting "Yes" on Issue 1 on May 4.

Bob and Nancy Nightingale, Hudson