Letter to the Editor: Passage of Issue 1 'crucial'

For over 30 years, our family's lives have been enriched by the many programs and services offered by the Hudson Library & Historical Society. Over that time, we have witnessed with pleasure our library evolve into nothing short of a center for community life and culture that just keeps getting better. Most recently, it has demonstrated its adaptability with the numerous high quality programs being offered virtually.

Without question, the library is one of the major contributors to the quality of life we enjoy in our community. Its "5-Star Rating" is well-deserved. On May 4, we have the opportunity to demonstrate our gratitude by voting to support Issue 1, the library's 2.9 mil renewal levy. Passage of this levy is crucial to maintaining the health and vitality of one of our community's finest assets.

Please join us in supporting what truly is one of the "crown jewels" of Hudson!

David and Donna Zuro, Hudson