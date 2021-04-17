Letter to the Editor: New gun-control laws would not make nation 'any safer'

Kent Weeklies

State Rep. Casey Weinstein wrote in his April 11 opinion piece that more gun control legislation is needed in Ohio. The measures he mentions (universal background checks, red flag laws, safe storage requirements, prohibiting high-capacity magazines) sound good on paper, but new gun-control laws would not make our nation any safer.

The obvious problem, of course, is that the criminals who commit gun violence don’t obey the laws. That’s what makes them criminals. So you end up putting unnecessary restrictions on law-abiding citizens who simply want to exercise their Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.”

Weinstein’s proposals are right in line with recent comments by President Biden, who – by executive order and/or Congressional action – wants to restrict firearm ownership by Americans. Gun-control advocates seek to erode our Second Amendment rights one step at a time, with the eventual goal to confiscate all firearms. The end result: only government forces and criminals will have guns, and the people will be defenseless

Weinstein especially takes aim at Senate Bill 175, passed last December by the General Assembly. This new law removes the “duty to retreat” when confronted by a threat of deadly force. It gives a person the right to defend themselves when their life is in danger, which seems quite reasonable. The bill passed with good margins in both houses (Senate 18-11 and House 52-31). Now Weinstein and other liberal legislators want to repeal this law and install new gun-control legislation.

Weinstein believes Ohioans want more gun control. Many of us believe he is wrong. In order to maintain our freedom, citizens must retain the right and ability to defend themselves.

Robert Lattimer, Stow