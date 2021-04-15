Letter to the Editor: Twinsburg High taught 'value of teamwork'

Kent Weeklies

I'm a THS Alumni (Class of 2011) and currently a senior technical project manager at Spectrum, a product customization company in Portland, Oregon. It's been a fun road to get where I am, and my time at THS set it all up for me.

After graduating from THS, I went to The Ohio State University to study materials science engineering - that's the study of how materials are used across every industry, and I had the chance to work in food production (at Dannon Yogurt), semi-truck development (at Volvo Trucks) and in research labs at Ohio State to understand how important materials are in the products we use every day.

After graduating, I traveled to the United Kingdom to get a master's degree in sports engineering - I was never much of an athlete myself, but I loved sports, and wanted to use my engineering background to help make the amazing sports products of the future.

After finishing my graduate degree, I started working at adidas at their headquarters in Germany, doing product innovation - this means that I was working on products and technologies that were still being researched, and had the chance to work on 3D printed shoes, automated factories, and many other exciting technologies.

In my current role, I work with big brands to help them bring customized products to life - anything from designing your own shoe to building your own computers, my job is to build the tools to help everyone become a creator.

Twinsburg High School set me up for success by giving me an education that helped me succeed in college, but most importantly it taught me the value of teamwork - I wouldn't be where I am today without the people that challenged me and supported me in Twinsburg.

Prashanth Peketi, Portland, Oregon