Letter to the Editor: Twinsburg Schools provided 'stable learning environment'

I am currently an associate dentist at Center for Dental Health in Willowick. I recently graduated from Tufts Dental school in 2019 with a doctorate of dental medicine degree.

My educational journey all started as a young student of Wilcox and continued to progress all the way to Twinsburg High School where I graduated in 2010. I am so fortunate to have been a student of all five Twinsburg schools. Growing up within the Twinsburg community and attending school with virtually unchanged faces every year provided me with a stable and comfortable learning environment. I was able to form invaluable relationships with not only my peers, but with teachers who went out of their way to make students a priority.

The diverse curriculum taught at Twinsburg schools gave me the opportunity to explore different areas of academics as well as practical hands-on skills like welding toolboxes in metals class or sewing pajamas in home economics. The plethora of academics gave me the chance learn that I somehow enjoyed math and science classes. Additionally, I discovered I loved constructing things in woods and metals class and wasn’t terrible in art class (still mediocre at best). This bizarre combo of interests led me to find the career I have today, and with ironically all of these concepts and skills.

Twinsburg High School offered a post-secondary program that allowed me to register for and attend college courses (while still in high school) at a branch campus of Kent State University. I eventually enrolled and earned a BS in biological sciences at Kent State University. I was able to form a network with connections and resources that all contributed to my education. The path that brought me to dental school may sound somewhat straightforward and unincumbered, but it was exhausting, especially while working all throughout school.

Even though the journey wasn’t easy, I was blessed with a sound educational foundation that gave me the skillset I still use today.

