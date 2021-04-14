Letter to the Editor: All urged to join 'in paying tribute' on Memorial Day

Kent Weeklies

On Monday May 31, 2021, the city of Twinsburg will celebrate Memorial Day with a parade and service honoring our fallen service men and women.

The parade and service will follow pandemic guidelines in effect at that time. We would be honored if you would join us in paying tribute to those who have participated in our nation's armed conflicts - Lest We Not Forget all our comrades who endeavored the duties of protecting our mighty nation.

The parade will form at Twinsburg High School located at 10084 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, May 31. It will move promptly at 10:30 a.m. from the staging area and proceed south on Ravenna Road to Church Street. A memorial service will then be conducted on the square.

We are looking forward to your participation in this year’s event.

Joe Jasany, Commander