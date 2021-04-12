Letter to the Editor: 'Libraries have been in the heart of our lives'

Kent Weeklies

Libraries have been in the heart of our lives.

Since we were both children, we have gone to the local library to read, to socialize, to learn. That has not changed since we’ve, uh, advanced in years. During our teaching days we both went often—to learn more about the books and writers we were teaching, to do research on our various writing projects, to check out books we needed — or loved — or both.

In our recent Hudson years we have especially enjoyed the programs we’ve attended, principally readings by writers — celebrated and on the rise. And we must confess: We don’t object to getting our books signed.

We’ve seen so many writers/speakers, among them (not in chronological order): James McBride, Dava Sobel, Nathaniel Philbrick, Paula McLain, Fred Kaplan, Christopher Buckley, Mary Doria Russell, Brad Ricca, Joanna Connors, and Seth Borgen. And there have been many others.

Joyce has done thorough archival research there (about John Brown) with the priceless help of archivist Gwen Mayer; Dan employed the wonderful convenience of the library’s being a part of ClevNet, from whom he acquired important books about the Klondike Gold Rush to aid his research on Jack London.

Libraries have been such an essential part of our lives, and the life of our son. The Hudson Library & Historical Society has instructed our family for over 40 years —feeding our interests, and often shaping them. It’s an extraordinary institution devoted to guarding the past, understanding the present, and moving with vision into the future. It’s a treasure of inestimable worth, essential to the identity of both the community and its citizens. We must protect it.

And so we are eagerly waiting to vote "Yes" on the upcoming levy — and urge our Hudson neighbors to do so as well.

Daniel and Joyce Dyer, Hudson