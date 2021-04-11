Letter to the Editor: Library one of town's 'greatest treasures'

Kent Weeklies

As Hudson resident for 32 years, I am so thankful to live in this beautiful, vibrant community. And one of the greatest treasures in this town is our “5 Star” Hudson Library and Historical Society.

Ever since we moved to Hudson, my first outings were to discover our local library. My children were young and together we, as a family, became frequent users of the Hudson Library. As years have gone by, and the family grew, whenever my grandson visits us in Hudson, his first question is "let’s go to the library!"

Since my retirement six years ago, I have volunteered at the Hudson Library and working there has given me an insight of the work that goes on behind the scenes. For years, I benefited and enjoyed all the library gave me and my family but once I volunteered, I realized the knowledge, dedication, and hard-work of the outstanding staff at the library. My admiration for the Hudson Library and its librarians is enormous.

The Hudson Library and Historical Society is seeking to renew its levy at the forthcoming May 4 election. I whole-heartily support the renewal of this levy. The levy will not represent an increase but merely a continuation of the current levy.

During the past year, The Hudson Library and Historical Society has responded to the COVID crisis in their usual efficiency to assure that we continue to receive all the resources we are accustomed to plus they have virtually provided us with enrichment activities both for children and adults.

Let us keep our Hudson Library and Historical Society a 5 Star Library.

Consuelo Blohm, Hudson