Letter to the Editor: 'Cannot imagine Hudson without its library'

Kent Weeklies

When our family moved to Hudson five years ago, one of the first things we did was visit the Hudson Library and Historical Society to sign up for library cards.

We feel that the library really is the heart of the community in Hudson. There is something for everyone - whether you are looking to pick up the latest book, find historical documents in the archives, listen to a talk from a bestselling author, hear from a panel of local experts, spend an hour with fellow LEGO enthusiasts, or check out different cookbooks with other tweens.

Our family has had so many opportunities to explore, learn, and connect thanks to the HLHS. During the past year the staff have done a remarkable job of continuing to make all of the library’s resources and programming available to Hudson residents. Thanks to curbside and drive-thru pickup, virtual programs, and digital access through Libby and Hoopla, we are still able to access almost everything the library has to offer. Except for the smiling faces of the wonderful librarians. We have missed seeing those.

We all depend so much on the library and the library depends on Hudson residents to renew the levy that currently makes up 2/3 of the operating budget. Since this is just a renewal, there will be no change in taxes. We hope you will take time to vote in the local election on May 4, and that you will consider voting to renew the levy.

We honestly cannot imagine Hudson without its library and hope you will give it your support.

Megan Griffiths-Ward and David Ward, Hudson