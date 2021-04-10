Letter to the Editor: Says library 'absolutely essential' to family

Kent Weeklies

With the announcement that the Hudson Library & Historical Society is seeking a renewal levy on May 4, I offered to write a letter in support of voting "For" for it. The library is absolutely essential to my family. Without the levy passing, the library would lose approximately 2/3 of its operating budget and that, to me, is not an option.

The library is the constant cultural heartbeat of our town. Open to everyone, it offers educational, musical, and enrichment programs, endless online resources and opportunities, and access to the incredible Historical Society archives.

During the most challenging year for every institution in our town, the library made many adjustments, provided critical services, and increased the number and variety of its programs. I've been so pleased to have access to the Clevnet service to continue reserving and reading books through this pandemic. And, as programming director of Hudson Community Television, I've been thankful to share many of the incredible virtual Author Series talks and cooking demos with HCTV viewers.

Please join me in voting to pass the May renewal levy for our 5-Star Rated Library, ranked in the top 1.5% in the nation, to continue to support its contributions to the great quality of life that we enjoy in Hudson.

Barbara Breedon VanBlarcum, Hudson